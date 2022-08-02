Mplx Lp (MPLX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.71 on August 12th

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.705 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th.

Mplx has a dividend payout ratio of 82.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Mplx to earn $3.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.2%.

Mplx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPLX opened at $32.36 on Tuesday. Mplx has a 52 week low of $26.80 and a 52 week high of $35.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Mplx had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Mplx will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MPLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Mplx from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

Institutional Trading of Mplx

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Mplx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Mplx by 65.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Mplx in the first quarter worth $205,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 14.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,688 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mplx in the first quarter worth $343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.73% of the company’s stock.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

