MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the June 30th total of 1,130,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 416,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mitchell Jacobson acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.25 per share, with a total value of $14,450,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 272,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,684,512.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 2,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $201,226.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,154.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell Jacobson purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.25 per share, with a total value of $14,450,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 272,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,684,512.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 34.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,480,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,024,000 after buying an additional 1,414,485 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 11.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,503,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,553,000 after buying an additional 368,106 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the second quarter valued at $21,594,000. 59 North Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter worth about $23,130,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSC Industrial Direct Price Performance

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSM. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. William Blair downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on MSC Industrial Direct to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.25.

NYSE:MSM traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,032. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.37. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52-week low of $71.69 and a 52-week high of $89.84.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $958.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.54 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 8.62%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.66%.

About MSC Industrial Direct

(Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Further Reading

