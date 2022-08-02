MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Boosts Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 317,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,853 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $14,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSX. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 19,719 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 5,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 16,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 14,695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 6,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $41.05 on Tuesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $34.98 and a 52-week high of $47.49. The stock has a market cap of $58.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.78, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BSX. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “maintains” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.82.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,413 shares in the company, valued at $5,031,694. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 22,500 shares of company stock worth $865,725 over the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

