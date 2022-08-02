MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $5.86 Million Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lowered its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $5,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $266.56 on Tuesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.99 and a 52-week high of $332.37. The stock has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $249.53 and a 200-day moving average of $276.07.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.01). Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 53.86% and a net margin of 23.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.01%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.78.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

