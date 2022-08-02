MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $6.98 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp cut its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,550 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 744 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waddell & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Ford Financial Group LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 0.5% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 1.0% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust raised its position in Union Pacific by 0.4% during the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 10,227 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP opened at $227.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $141.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $214.97 and a 200-day moving average of $235.26. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $195.68 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.93. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $272.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $236.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.18.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

