MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Increases Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 282,447 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,276 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $9,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMB. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $369,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Williams Companies by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 16,129 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,106,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Williams Companies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 218,102 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after acquiring an additional 8,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In related news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $1,367,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,891 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,135.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Price Performance

WMB opened at $34.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.19. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.53 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WMB. Raymond James boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial started coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.54.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Further Reading

