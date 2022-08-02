MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Increases Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,655 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $11,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.7% during the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 3.0% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 29.4% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 330 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 2.2% during the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 3,446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $203.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Vulcan Materials from $211.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Vulcan Materials to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Vulcan Materials from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.13.

Insider Transactions at Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total value of $557,981.71. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,970 shares in the company, valued at $655,963.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Melissa H. Anderson acquired 500 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $191.46 per share, for a total transaction of $95,730.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,730. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total value of $557,981.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,970 shares in the company, valued at $655,963.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VMC opened at $164.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.81. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $137.54 and a 1 year high of $213.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.