MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Purchases 380 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $12,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,384,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 72,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,015,000 after buying an additional 5,261 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,671,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

IWB stock opened at $226.55 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $199.56 and a 1 year high of $267.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $215.66 and a 200 day moving average of $231.47.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

