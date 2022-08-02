MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Reduces Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lowered its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,601 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $8,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 78,349,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,446,000 after purchasing an additional 7,037,773 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 76,688,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,984,417,000 after acquiring an additional 6,824,172 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 62,559,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066,179 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,705,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,730,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,185 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $33.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.76. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.92 and a fifty-two week high of $40.83.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.