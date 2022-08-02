MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 10,591 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp decreased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 157,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,591 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $13,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,724,059,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,406,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $881,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136,829 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 1,709.8% during the first quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,225,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $188,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,067 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $135,383,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,560,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $608,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.33.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $85.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 129.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

