MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 658 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $8,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 10,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,390,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in Duke Energy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 8,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. 62.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $109.85 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.10. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $95.48 and a 1 year high of $116.33. The company has a market capitalization of $84.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on DUK. UBS Group downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $44,716.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,291,258. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

