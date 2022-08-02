MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 95,782 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lessened its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 95,782 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $7,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on USB. Bank of America increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 target price on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.47.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE USB opened at $47.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.24. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $43.74 and a twelve month high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 42.30%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

