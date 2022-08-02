Multiplier Trading Up 5.6% Over Last Week (MXX)

Multiplier (MXX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 1st. During the last seven days, Multiplier has traded up 5.6% against the dollar. One Multiplier coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Multiplier has a total market capitalization of $512,169.28 and $301.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Multiplier alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004348 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.16 or 0.00621938 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00016596 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001758 BTC.

About Multiplier

Multiplier’s total supply is 186,586,282 coins and its circulating supply is 136,308,341 coins. Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Multiplier is multiplier.finance. Multiplier’s official message board is medium.com/@multiplierfinance.

Buying and Selling Multiplier

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multiplier should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Multiplier using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Multiplier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Multiplier and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.