Murphy Canyon Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on August 2nd (NASDAQ:MURFU)

Murphy Canyon Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:MURFU – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, August 2nd. Murphy Canyon Acquisition had issued 11,500,000 shares in its IPO on February 3rd. The total size of the offering was $115,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Murphy Canyon Acquisition Price Performance

MURFU stock opened at $10.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.10. Murphy Canyon Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $10.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Murphy Canyon Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in Murphy Canyon Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Canyon Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Canyon Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $507,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Canyon Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $690,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Canyon Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $727,000.

About Murphy Canyon Acquisition

Murphy Canyon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying businesses in the real estate industry, including construction, homebuilding, real estate owners and operators, arrangers of financing, insurance, and other services for real estate, and adjacent businesses and technologies targeting the real estate space.

