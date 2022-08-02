MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) Posts Earnings Results

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. MVB Financial had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 22.65%.

MVB Financial Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MVBF opened at $32.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $391.72 million, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.93. MVB Financial has a 12-month low of $30.19 and a 12-month high of $44.36.

Get MVB Financial alerts:

MVB Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of MVB Financial

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MVBF. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on MVB Financial to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on MVB Financial from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in MVB Financial by 27.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 65,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 14,367 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in MVB Financial by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in MVB Financial by 6.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 182,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,573,000 after purchasing an additional 11,367 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in MVB Financial by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 486,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,200,000 after buying an additional 11,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in MVB Financial by 2.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. 46.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MVB Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MVB Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients in the Mid-Atlantic region and internationally. The company operates through three segments: CoRe Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.