Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Short Interest Down 18.6% in July

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,060,000 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the June 30th total of 3,760,000 shares. Approximately 7.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 758,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Myovant Sciences stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.79. The stock had a trading volume of 470,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,975. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 2.40. Myovant Sciences has a 52-week low of $7.67 and a 52-week high of $27.43.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $57.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Myovant Sciences will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MYOV shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

In other Myovant Sciences news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 3,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $49,606.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 272,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,649,289. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Myovant Sciences news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $36,917.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,430,292.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 3,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $49,606.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 272,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,649,289. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,096 shares of company stock worth $133,358 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 6,169,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,052,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,334,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,421,000 after buying an additional 464,627 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,202,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,023,000 after buying an additional 41,087 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC grew its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 296,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 121.7% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 252,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after buying an additional 138,428 shares in the last quarter. 32.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops redefine care for women and for men. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

