National Bank Financial Raises Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Price Target to C$61.00

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) had its price target boosted by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.13.

NYSE:ENB traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,690,620. Enbridge has a 1 year low of $36.21 and a 1 year high of $47.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.51 and a 200-day moving average of $43.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $812,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $1,226,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $324,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $848,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 67,037 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 7,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

