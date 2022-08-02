Navcoin (NAV) Trading Up 79.5% This Week

Navcoin (NAV) traded 53.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. During the last week, Navcoin has traded up 79.5% against the US dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000808 BTC on exchanges. Navcoin has a market cap of $13.69 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000750 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001748 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00014772 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00009749 BTC.

About Navcoin

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 74,030,090 coins. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

