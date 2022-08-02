Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) Short Interest Up 43.6% in July

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 399,800 shares, an increase of 43.6% from the June 30th total of 278,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 231,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEPT. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 257.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 554,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 399,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,343,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 88,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NEPT traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.21. The stock had a trading volume of 138,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.23. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $29.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.22.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners cut Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

