Nestree (EGG) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.45 Million

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One Nestree coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0102 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nestree has a total market capitalization of $27.27 million and $1.45 million worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nestree has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,044.96 or 0.99990590 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00043626 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004291 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001303 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00028678 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000046 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001362 BTC.

Nestree Coin Profile

Nestree (CRYPTO:EGG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 2,665,880,474 coins. Nestree’s official message board is medium.com/nestree. Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io.

Nestree Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nestree should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nestree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

