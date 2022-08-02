Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.14-$2.14 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.84 billion-$7.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.08 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Netflix from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Netflix from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $323.92.

Netflix Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $226.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $191.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.80. Netflix has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $100.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional Trading of Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Plancorp LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 12.5% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 784 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth approximately $484,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 44.9% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth approximately $530,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 51.6% in the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

