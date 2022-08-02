NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the June 30th total of 1,650,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 235,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

NTGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on NETGEAR from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. BWS Financial raised NETGEAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of NETGEAR in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered NETGEAR from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NETGEAR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

In related news, Director Sarah Butterfass sold 1,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $38,450.37. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,500.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NETGEAR news, Director Sarah Butterfass sold 1,983 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $38,450.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,500.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 4,687 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $85,490.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,734 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,828.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,167 shares of company stock worth $224,371. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTGR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in NETGEAR in the fourth quarter worth about $21,698,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NETGEAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $786,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 328.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 191,630 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 146,897 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NETGEAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NETGEAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $546,000. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTGR traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.43. The stock had a trading volume of 271,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,745. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.39 and a 200-day moving average of $22.56. NETGEAR has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $35.99. The stock has a market cap of $731.62 million, a PE ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 0.93.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $223.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.78 million. NETGEAR had a negative return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NETGEAR will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. It offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi systems, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi hotspots, Wi-Fi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, Wi-Fi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value-added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

