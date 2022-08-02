Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:NBXG traded up 0.06 on Tuesday, hitting 11.26. 14,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,796. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 10.39 and a 200-day moving average price of 12.22. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has a 52 week low of 9.30 and a 52 week high of 20.33.

Get Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 858,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,981,000 after purchasing an additional 351,579 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 853,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,909,000 after purchasing an additional 261,238 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 633,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,841,000 after purchasing an additional 153,959 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,964,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $777,000.

About Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.