New BitShares (NBS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $13.19 Million

New BitShares (NBS) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. In the last week, New BitShares has traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. One New BitShares coin can now be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. New BitShares has a market capitalization of $13.19 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of New BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

New BitShares Profile

New BitShares’ genesis date was September 8th, 2020. New BitShares’ total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,607,670,560 coins. New BitShares’ official website is nbs.plus.

Buying and Selling New BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “NBS new bitshares (new bitshares) is a blockchain-based on the infrastructure of BTS bitshares. As the long-term governance ailments of the BTS community have seriously hindered the development of the platform, the China BitShares Association conducted a fork in the review of the situation and hoped that through the new development plan of the new chain and the new team, the new bitshares can realize the mission of bitshares. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as New BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire New BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase New BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

