New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Short Interest Down 32.7% in July

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,580,000 shares, a drop of 32.7% from the June 30th total of 12,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NRZ. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 311.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 426.3% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 468.2% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 46.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRZ traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $10.89. The company had a trading volume of 5,085,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,858,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. New Residential Investment has a 52-week low of $8.18 and a 52-week high of $11.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.68.

New Residential Investment ( NYSE:NRZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 13.84%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that New Residential Investment will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.18%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.25%.

NRZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut New Residential Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com raised New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of New Residential Investment to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments.

