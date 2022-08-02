NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Short Interest Update

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,300 shares, a growth of 39.3% from the June 30th total of 47,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NXDT traded up 0.07 on Tuesday, reaching 15.67. 2,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,334. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 1-year low of 12.80 and a 1-year high of 16.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of 15.52 and a 200-day moving average of 15.27.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust

In other news, insider James D. Dondero purchased 66,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of 14.95 per share, for a total transaction of 986,700.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,487,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 52,137,691.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider James D. Dondero acquired 5,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of 14.94 per share, for a total transaction of 79,032.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,513,851 shares in the company, valued at 52,496,933.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider James D. Dondero acquired 66,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 14.95 per share, with a total value of 986,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,487,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately 52,137,691.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 123,579 shares of company stock valued at $1,873,749.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $2,135,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,071,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the second quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the second quarter worth about $300,000.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Nexpoint Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in companies across broadly diversified sectors to construct its portfolio.

