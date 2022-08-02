NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.39-$0.49 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.48. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE NREF traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $20.85. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,260. The company has a market capitalization of $304.20 million, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 551.26 and a quick ratio of 551.26. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 12-month low of $17.96 and a 12-month high of $25.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is presently 61.73%.

In other NexPoint Real Estate Finance news, President James D. Dondero acquired 5,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.64 per share, for a total transaction of $123,914.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 5,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,914.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, President James D. Dondero bought 1,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.80 per share, with a total value of $28,073.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 6,161 shares in the company, valued at $152,792.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President James D. Dondero bought 5,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.64 per share, for a total transaction of $123,914.56. Following the transaction, the president now owns 5,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,914.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 48.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NREF. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 28.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 354,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,016,000 after buying an additional 78,938 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 184.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 60,206 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 122.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 20,190 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 18.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 5,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 62.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 8,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

