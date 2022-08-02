NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC decreased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $2,724,059,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,406,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $881,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136,829 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 1,709.8% in the 1st quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,225,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $188,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,067 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $135,383,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,560,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $608,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NextEra Energy stock opened at $85.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.91. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $167.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, June 20th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

