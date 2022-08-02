Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) Lowered to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Nicholas Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NICK opened at $9.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.25. The company has a quick ratio of 19.77, a current ratio of 19.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.27 and a beta of 0.32. Nicholas Financial has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $12.50.

Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.31 million for the quarter. Nicholas Financial had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%.

Insider Activity at Nicholas Financial

Institutional Trading of Nicholas Financial

In other Nicholas Financial news, Director Adam K. Peterson acquired 8,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $78,628.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,425,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,523,780.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nicholas Financial stock. Magnolia Group LLC raised its position in Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,386,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,777 shares during the period. Nicholas Financial makes up about 4.0% of Magnolia Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Magnolia Group LLC owned 18.80% of Nicholas Financial worth $28,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.42% of the company’s stock.

Nicholas Financial Company Profile

Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

