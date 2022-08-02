Nighthawk Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MIMZF) Short Interest Update

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MIMZF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,400 shares, a decline of 32.1% from the June 30th total of 186,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.
Nighthawk Gold Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS MIMZF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.34. The company had a trading volume of 170 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,386. Nighthawk Gold has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.50.
Nighthawk Gold Company Profile
