Nighthawk Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MIMZF) Short Interest Update

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MIMZF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,400 shares, a decline of 32.1% from the June 30th total of 186,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Nighthawk Gold Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS MIMZF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.34. The company had a trading volume of 170 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,386. Nighthawk Gold has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.50.

Get Nighthawk Gold alerts:

Nighthawk Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Nighthawk Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

Receive News & Ratings for Nighthawk Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nighthawk Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.