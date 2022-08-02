NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Position Increased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,382 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Down 1.5 %

NIKE stock traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,417,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.53 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.08. The company has a market capitalization of $176.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

NIKE declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on NIKE from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NIKE from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.08.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,732.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,732.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,017,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at $8,312,724.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,735 shares of company stock worth $7,944,215 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

