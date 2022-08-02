Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 224,266 Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) by 80.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 504,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 224,266 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in XPeng were worth $15,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XPEV. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of XPeng by 314.4% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 277,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,954,000 after acquiring an additional 210,345 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in XPeng by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 4,538 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPeng by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,584,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,092,000 after purchasing an additional 189,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in XPeng by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 30,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 7,802 shares in the last quarter. 27.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPEV has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of XPeng from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Macquarie assumed coverage on XPeng in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.20 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on XPeng from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on XPeng from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of XPeng from $36.70 to $51.59 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Shares of NYSE:XPEV opened at $24.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.13. XPeng Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $56.45.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 22.63% and a negative return on equity of 14.59%. Equities research analysts expect that XPeng Inc. will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

