Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,429,021 Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,429,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,872,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 1.00% of Global-e Online at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Global-e Online by 1,207.2% in the 4th quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 3,392,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133,164 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Global-e Online by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,649,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,943,000 after buying an additional 1,020,736 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global-e Online by 347.5% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,139,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,647,000 after buying an additional 1,661,688 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the 4th quarter valued at $50,712,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the 4th quarter valued at $43,727,000. Institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Global-e Online from $55.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Global-e Online from $75.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Global-e Online from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Global-e Online from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Global-e Online from $70.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Global-e Online currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.11.

Global-e Online Stock Up 6.8 %

NASDAQ:GLBE opened at $24.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.94. Global-e Online Ltd. has a twelve month low of $15.63 and a twelve month high of $83.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.85 and a beta of 1.68.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 46.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $76.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.67 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global-e Online Profile

(Get Rating)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

