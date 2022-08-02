Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys Shares of 180,852 Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 180,852 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,985,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Shell in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on SHEL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.49) to GBX 2,860 ($35.04) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,450 ($30.02) to GBX 2,550 ($31.25) in a report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.92) to GBX 3,000 ($36.76) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,551 ($31.26) to GBX 2,779 ($34.05) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, ING Group raised Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,905.44.

Shell Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Shell stock opened at $52.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $44.90 and a 1-year high of $61.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.20 and a 200-day moving average of $53.64. The company has a market capitalization of $200.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.68.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 10.70%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

