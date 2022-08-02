Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,516,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526,768 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $40,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $9.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.56. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $8.22 and a one year high of $122.99.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $964.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.81 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 78.79% and a negative net margin of 49.10%. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -5.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 4,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $70,894.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,163.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital cut their target price on Peloton Interactive from $55.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Peloton Interactive from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $30.00 to $13.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

