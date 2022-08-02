Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 964,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 52,982 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 3.51% of Proto Labs worth $50,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in Proto Labs by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,791,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,016,000 after purchasing an additional 609,720 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Proto Labs by 5.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 964,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,027,000 after purchasing an additional 52,982 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Proto Labs by 338.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 425,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,833,000 after purchasing an additional 328,112 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Proto Labs by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 317,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Proto Labs by 176.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 219,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,291,000 after purchasing an additional 140,297 shares during the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Proto Labs Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of PRLB opened at $50.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.11. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.36 and a 12-month high of $82.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Proto Labs ( NYSE:PRLB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $124.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.03 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Proto Labs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.