Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $8.01 Million Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 36,703 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $8,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Incyte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Incyte in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Incyte in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Incyte in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Incyte from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Incyte currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.55.

In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total transaction of $459,372.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,045.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total transaction of $459,372.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,045.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $130,015.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,567.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $77.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.29. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.91 and a fifty-two week high of $84.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $733.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.54 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 29.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

