Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stake in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,920,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,613,980 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks were worth $61,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DNA. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the first quarter worth about $60,000. 46.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DNA stock opened at $2.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.58. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $15.86. The company has a current ratio of 10.71, a quick ratio of 10.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $168.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

DNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks to $5.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James set a $11.50 target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $4.35 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.12.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

