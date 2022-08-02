Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 53.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,796 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 106,330 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $35,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Netflix by 2,075.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock opened at $226.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $700.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $191.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.80. The company has a market capitalization of $100.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.36.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Netflix from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Netflix from $300.00 to $245.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Netflix from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. KGI Securities cut Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Netflix from $355.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.92.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

