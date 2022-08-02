Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 16,070 Shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 16,070 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $19,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESLT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 958.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 403,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,307,000 after acquiring an additional 365,693 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,599,615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $278,002,000 after purchasing an additional 193,235 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Elbit Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,243,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,835,000 after buying an additional 37,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elbit Systems in the fourth quarter worth $3,314,000.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

NASDAQ:ESLT opened at $231.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $212.81 and its 200 day moving average is $204.63. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 12 month low of $130.31 and a 12 month high of $238.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.68). Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aerostructures; unmanned aircraft systems; electro-optic, night vision, and countermeasures systems; naval systems; land vehicle systems; munitions, such as precision munitions for land, air, and sea applications; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and other commercial activities.

