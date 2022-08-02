Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 32,454 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,535 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 32,454 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $21,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 104.1% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of VRTX opened at $273.83 on Tuesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $176.36 and a 52-week high of $296.84. The company has a market cap of $70.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $276.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 30.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. Analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Argus upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $258.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.68.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.30, for a total value of $3,405,005.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,378,868.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.30, for a total value of $3,405,005.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at $32,378,868.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 17,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.65, for a total value of $5,156,732.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,413,626.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,669 shares of company stock valued at $45,736,030 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.