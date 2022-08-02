NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSP) Short Interest Update

NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,400 shares, a decrease of 28.3% from the June 30th total of 142,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 227,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on NLS Pharmaceutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get NLS Pharmaceutics alerts:

NLS Pharmaceutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:NLSP remained flat at $0.37 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 79,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,491. NLS Pharmaceutics has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $3.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.89.

NLS Pharmaceutics Company Profile

NLS Pharmaceutics AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for patients with rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company is focusing on the development of treatments for narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia, and other rare sleep disorders, as well as neurodevelopmental disorders, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NLS Pharmaceutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NLS Pharmaceutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.