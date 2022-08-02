Noir (NOR) Price Hits $0.0049 on Exchanges

Noir (NOR) traded 25% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One Noir coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. Noir has a total market cap of $100,767.87 and approximately $5.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Noir has traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00101596 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000658 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00019015 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.28 or 0.00246430 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00038655 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Noir Profile

Noir (NOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,645,137 coins. The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org. The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog.

Noir Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

