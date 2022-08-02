Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Shares Sold by Tempus Wealth Planning LLC

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lowered its position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,518 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,966 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JWN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 1,420.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 86,647 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth about $1,759,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 85,786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,213 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth about $1,469,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Price Performance

Shares of JWN opened at $23.74 on Tuesday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.65 and a twelve month high of $38.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 74.13%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.93%.

Nordstrom announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 15.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on JWN shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Nordstrom to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $328,791.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,994.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

