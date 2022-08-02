Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Cordatus Wealth Management LLC

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,989 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NSC. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 468.8% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2,300.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 140 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $345.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.40.

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,284,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NSC stock traded down $4.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $248.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,203. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $233.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.27. The company has a market capitalization of $58.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $217.00 and a 12 month high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.57%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.49%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

