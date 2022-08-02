Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Short Interest Update

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,600 shares, a decline of 25.2% from the June 30th total of 158,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 702,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Norsk Hydro ASA Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS NHYDY traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.68. The stock had a trading volume of 449,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,294. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.05. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 52 week low of $5.13 and a 52 week high of $10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.56.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 9.94%. Analysts anticipate that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norsk Hydro ASA Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.4653 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.82%. This is a boost from Norsk Hydro ASA’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Norsk Hydro ASA’s dividend payout ratio is 40.86%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NHYDY shares. DNB Markets cut shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 71.00 to 70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 100.00 to 85.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 85.00 to 82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.40.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in the power production, bauxite extraction, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, remelting, and recycling activities; and provision of extruded solutions worldwide. It operates through Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Extrusions, and Energy segments. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

