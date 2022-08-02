Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC) Short Interest Update

Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,900 shares, a growth of 39.0% from the June 30th total of 76,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSTC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 26,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL grew its position in Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 427,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,172,000 after acquiring an additional 53,501 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. III in the fourth quarter worth $7,313,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,479,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,428,000 after acquiring an additional 752,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 814,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,946,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 63.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Star Investment Corp. III

Northern Star Investment Corp. III Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NSTC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.83. 52,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,003. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.77. Northern Star Investment Corp. III has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $9.88.

About Northern Star Investment Corp. III

Northern Star Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to identify business opportunities in the field of direct-to-consumer and digitally-disruptive e-commerce spaces.

