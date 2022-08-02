Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Plans $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd.

Northwest Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 74.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Northwest Bancshares to earn $1.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.1%.

Northwest Bancshares Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $14.44 on Tuesday. Northwest Bancshares has a 12 month low of $12.04 and a 12 month high of $15.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.57.

Insider Activity at Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares ( NASDAQ:NWBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $130.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.21 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ronald B. Andzelik sold 7,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $95,482.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,102 shares in the company, valued at $718,343.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Deborah J. Esq. Chadsey sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,746 shares in the company, valued at $384,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald B. Andzelik sold 7,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $95,482.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,343.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,905 shares of company stock worth $199,712 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 97.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,984 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $155,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 12.5% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,585 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on NWBI. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Northwest Bancshares from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

