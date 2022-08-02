Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Plans $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd.
Northwest Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 74.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Northwest Bancshares to earn $1.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.1%.
Northwest Bancshares Trading Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $14.44 on Tuesday. Northwest Bancshares has a 12 month low of $12.04 and a 12 month high of $15.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.57.
Insider Activity at Northwest Bancshares
In related news, EVP Ronald B. Andzelik sold 7,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $95,482.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,102 shares in the company, valued at $718,343.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Deborah J. Esq. Chadsey sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,746 shares in the company, valued at $384,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald B. Andzelik sold 7,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $95,482.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,343.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,905 shares of company stock worth $199,712 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 97.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,984 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $155,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 12.5% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,585 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently commented on NWBI. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Northwest Bancshares from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.
Northwest Bancshares Company Profile
Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.
Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.