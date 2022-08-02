Novavax (NVAX) to Release Earnings on Monday

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect Novavax to post earnings of $5.51 per share for the quarter. Novavax has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.77). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 572.54% and a negative net margin of 93.91%. The company had revenue of $703.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.05) EPS. Novavax’s revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Novavax to post $27 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Novavax Price Performance

Novavax stock traded up $4.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.86. 110,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,199,303. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.90. Novavax has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $277.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -3.26, a PEG ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 1.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novavax

NVAX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Novavax in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Novavax from $146.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Novavax from $181.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Novavax in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novavax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Novavax by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,966,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $513,116,000 after acquiring an additional 69,936 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Novavax by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,495,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,797,000 after acquiring an additional 596,322 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Novavax by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 488,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,996,000 after acquiring an additional 284,344 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Novavax by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 427,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Novavax by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 385,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

Further Reading

