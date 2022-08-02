NRG Energy (NRG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.30). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 45.51% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. NRG Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect NRG Energy to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NRG Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $37.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.37. NRG Energy has a twelve month low of $34.70 and a twelve month high of $47.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 2.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.88.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 8.52%.

A number of research firms have commented on NRG. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America cut shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NRG Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Permian Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP now owns 5,326,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,336,000 after buying an additional 73,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 145.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,746,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,064,000 after buying an additional 2,812,434 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 12.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 613,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,531,000 after buying an additional 68,453 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 580,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,252,000 after buying an additional 13,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 78.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 517,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,861,000 after buying an additional 227,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

About NRG Energy

(Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Featured Stories

